Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at $369,672,512.16. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.2 %

GOOGL opened at $191.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

