Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 839 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 130,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,244,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $773,137,000 after buying an additional 111,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $251,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $191.81 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $202.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,745.58. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,672,512.16. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

