RFG Advisory LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.8 %

CMG opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

