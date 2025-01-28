Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 70 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.3% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $7,115,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $719.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up previously from $680.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.20.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.76, for a total value of $23,160,423.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.58, for a total value of $234,410.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,668.52. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,032 shares of company stock valued at $368,666,614. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $659.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.10 and a 12-month high of $663.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $604.04 and a 200-day moving average of $561.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

