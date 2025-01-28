Veralto (VLTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Veralto to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $1,345,712.85 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veralto Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. Veralto has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.16.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLTO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

