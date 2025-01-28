Brighton Jones LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 373,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 18,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

