Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $267.10. The firm has a market cap of $748.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

