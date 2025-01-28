Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 84 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $267.10. The firm has a market cap of $748.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

