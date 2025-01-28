Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Sells 48 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.51. The company has a market cap of $748.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $171.30 and a 12 month high of $267.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

