Apeiron RIA LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $267.10. The company has a market cap of $748.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

