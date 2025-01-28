Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $59,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CRL opened at $165.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.85 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.32 and a 200-day moving average of $196.86.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. William Blair lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.38.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

