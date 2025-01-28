Accel Wealth Management Acquires 159 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.81, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.84.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

