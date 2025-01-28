Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $10.43 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

