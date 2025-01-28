Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 137,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 84,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 29,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $193.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $203.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $234,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,745.58. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.