Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.47.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $187.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $192.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

