Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $208,513,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,977,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,898,000 after purchasing an additional 733,819 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

