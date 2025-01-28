Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $223,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Granite FO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $368.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22,438,500 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

