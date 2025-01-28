Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Workday by 4,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.25.

Workday Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $264.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,931.92. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $17,584,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,872,846.40. This trade represents a 40.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

