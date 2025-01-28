DGS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.10. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $368.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22,438,500 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

