Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 359.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,048,000 after buying an additional 402,211 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,853,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,765,000 after acquiring an additional 497,543 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.14.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $187.84 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.51 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.20. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 108.60%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. The trade was a 69.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $6,089,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,800.92. This trade represents a 77.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,746 shares of company stock worth $15,017,097. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

