3,693 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

IWP stock opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.12 and a 1 year high of $138.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

