Brighton Jones LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MFC opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.