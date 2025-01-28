931 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,570,000 after buying an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 643.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 361,363 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,715 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 308,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 214,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,222 shares of company stock worth $2,089,878. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.46 and its 200-day moving average is $216.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

