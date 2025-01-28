Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7,296.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

