Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 13,714 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Advantage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 214,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at $434,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.39 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FA. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Advantage

About First Advantage

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.