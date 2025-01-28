Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 13,714 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Advantage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 214,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at $434,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Advantage Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on FA. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
