Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,477,000 after buying an additional 2,323,448 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 520.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 2,509,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,405 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $64,301,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,956,000 after buying an additional 892,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,265.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,797,000 after buying an additional 777,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

