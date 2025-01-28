MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 12,105 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $62,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $1,559,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 39.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $7,115,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.76, for a total value of $23,160,423.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.58, for a total value of $234,410.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,668.52. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,032 shares of company stock worth $368,666,614. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $659.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $604.04 and its 200-day moving average is $561.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.10 and a 1-year high of $663.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

