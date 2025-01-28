2,809 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at $96,533,578.24. The trade was a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,787 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,452. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

NYSE:JCI opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $87.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

