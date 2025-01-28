3,012 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in State Street by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.58. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $101.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,267,560 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.