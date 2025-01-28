Brighton Jones LLC Sells 116 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,026 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 83,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1329 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.