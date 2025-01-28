Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,590 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average is $226.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $171.30 and a 12 month high of $267.10. The company has a market capitalization of $748.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

