Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 344 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Granite FO LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $6,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $267.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

