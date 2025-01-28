JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Trimmed by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $267.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

