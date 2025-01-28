Mutual Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

