Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 189.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 4.7 %

ED opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

About Consolidated Edison



Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

