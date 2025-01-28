Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 194,398 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,398 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.84% of Purple Innovation worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,800,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 560,407 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 283.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 316.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation Price Performance

Purple Innovation stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.64 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.