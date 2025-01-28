Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 77.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $648.71.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $546.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $550.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $490.05 and a 1-year high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

