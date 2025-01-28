Cathay General Bancorp Announces Retirement of Chief Risk Officer and Appointment of SuccessorCathay General Bancorp, a financial institution based in Los Angeles, California, disclosed in a recent SEC filing that its Chief Risk Officer, Kim R. Bingh

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Cathay General Bancorp’s 8K filing here.
About Cathay General Bancorp
Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.
