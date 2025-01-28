Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 68,010 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,010 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 230,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 67,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 1,689.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 250,169 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 107.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 475,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 246,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 475,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 109,217 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

HLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

