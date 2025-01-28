IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $207.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.18.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

