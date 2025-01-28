Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,979 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $164.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average of $147.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.53 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

