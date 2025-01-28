JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 567.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JEMA opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

