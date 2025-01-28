AMCON Distributing Company Completes Acquisition and Reports Financial Results for Q1 2025

AMCON Distributing Company (NYSE American: DIT) recently disclosed its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2024, along with the completion of the acquisition of Arrowrock Supply. The company reported fully diluted earnings per share of $0.57 with net income available to common shareholders reaching $0.3 million for the period.
Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the company’s robust operational infrastructure, positioning it as one of the United States’ largest Convenience Distributors by territory coverage. The strategic plans are geared towards enhancing customer service levels, especially in adverse weather conditions, to ensure consistent and timely delivery of goods and services to retail partners.
Charles J. Schmaderer, Chief Financial Officer, underlined the company’s commitment to managing its balance sheet and maximizing liquidity. He mentioned that as of December 31, 2024, shareholders’ equity stood at $112.4 million. Furthermore, Schmaderer noted investments in developing a new 250,000 square foot distribution facility in Colorado City, Colorado, to support customer growth initiatives in the Intermountain Region. Additionally, the successful closure of the Arrowrock Supply acquisition in Boise, Idaho, was also highlighted.
AMCON Distributing Company, along with its subsidiaries – Team Sledd, LLC and Henry’s Foods, Inc., operates as a leading Convenience and Foodservice Distributor of a wide range of consumer products. The company’s Healthy Edge Retail Group manages fifteen health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida.
The financial filing also contained forward-looking statements indicating the company’s current beliefs, estimates of future economic conditions, industry performance, and financial results. AMCON Distributing Company takes the necessary precautions and claims protection under the safe harbor for forward-looking statements in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
For more information, visit AMCON Distributing Company’s website at www.amcon.com.
Contact:
Charles J. Schmaderer
AMCON Distributing Company
Phone: 402-331-3727
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AMCON Distributing’s 8K filing here.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
