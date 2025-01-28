Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Board Member Resignation

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) recently experienced a notable change within its Board of Directors. On January 17, 2025, Marty A. Makary informed the Board of his decision to resign as a member of the company’s Board of Directors. The resignation, as communicated by Makary, is set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. ET on January 19, 2025.

As a consequence of Makary’s resignation, the Board of Harrow took the decision to reduce its size from five members to four members, effective January 19, 2025. It’s noteworthy that Dr. Makary’s resignation was not due to any disputes or disagreements with the company regarding its operations, policies, or practices.

This change was disclosed as part of a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a regulatory requirement that mandates companies to report significant events that shareholders should be made aware of.

As of now, Harrow, Inc. has not elected to replace the departing Board member, and the company continues operations with a revised Board composition.

Investors and stakeholders in Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) would be keen to observe how the Board adjusts to this shift and if any further developments arise in the near future.

The article is written based on the Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and provides an update on the recent change within Harrow’s Board of Directors.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

