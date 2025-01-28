Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Phillips 66 by 123.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after acquiring an additional 653,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,970 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,983,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,294,000 after purchasing an additional 309,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $123.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

