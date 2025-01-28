Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,358 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.63.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,597. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $94,829.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,833,547.58. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,157,308 shares of company stock valued at $153,981,848 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.