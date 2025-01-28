Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 15,604 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,604 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.17.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.