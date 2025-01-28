Carr Financial Group Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184,459 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Tesla by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,548,461.84. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.82 and a 200-day moving average of $294.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.84.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

