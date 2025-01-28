Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.9% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 29,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 34,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,731,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $193.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $203.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

