Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 246 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

BNDX stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

